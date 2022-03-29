Thaddeus Glazar

Glazar, Thaddues Joseph - 93
September 13, 1928 - March 24, 2022
Thaddeus "Ted" Glazar died March 24, 2022, in Tucson Arizona. Born in Wilmerding, PA to Polish immigrant parents in the years of the Great Depression, he learned to appreciate the simple joys of life: eating meals with his family, playing with neighborhood friends, and studying music - a treasured family value. The youngest child of the family, Ted earned money delivering papers, serving as a mail carrier, and playing piano in his band for Polish weddings and local clubs. Having lost his mother and oldest sister at the age of 10 and battling lifelong breathing issues, Ted always felt that he had cheated death and was amazed by his long life.
Ted attended St. Leocadia Catholic elementary school, Westinghouse High School, and Duquesne University, graduating with a Pharm.D. in 1950. He felt that finding pharmacy as his life vocation was a tremendous gift that carried him through his long career.
He served in the Army during the Korean War, assigned to Stateside Intelligence owing to his command of the Polish language. His war service brought him a treasured prize, when he met Marjorie Jean Chancey in Atlanta while he was stationed at Fort Benning. They met on Election Day in 1952 and married on April 6, 1953, Easter Monday.
Ted and Jean relocated to Phoenix where they adopted their two cherished daughters. He truly enjoyed the desert climate and its positive affect on his health. He continued to play the piano, work in his yard and garden, volunteered for the Knights of Columbus, and spoiled his many dogs. He and Jean also bowled with friends and frequented the Polish Club in Phoenix. Ted worked as a pharmacist at Isaac School Pharmacy, then at Thrifty and Albertsons, retiring in 1993, and shortly after relocated to Tucson. He was an avid fan of the Arizona Wildcats, the Phoenix Suns, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and his home town Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ted was predeceased by his mother, Caroline Ryniak and his father, Stanley Glazar, as well as by his siblings Stella, Chester (Eleanor), Helen (Edward) and his wife, Jean. He is survived by daughters Lorraine Glazar and Elaine Sosnowski, grandchildren Seres Abueg (Ed), Peter Zeskind (Brittany), Teddy Zeskind (Kristine) and Alexander Sosnowski, and great grandchildren Malaya and Kai Abueg, and Thomas Zeskind.
During the last years of his life, Ted received extraordinary loving care from the staff at Catalina Foothills Adult Care home. The family is immensely grateful for everything Brent, Lek, Irma, Koli, Lisa, Lucy, Mellisa, and Virgie did to care for "Mr. Ted". He leaves behind a legacy of a happy, successful family that honors his memory. Fly free to your great reunion with all who have gone before you.
Arrangements handled by Avenidas Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 2; contact the family at TGlazar1928@gmail.com for details.