Thaddeus Glazar

Ted and Jean relocated to Phoenix where they adopted their two cherished daughters. He truly enjoyed the desert climate and its positive affect on his health. He continued to play the piano, work in his yard and garden, volunteered for the Knights of Columbus, and spoiled his many dogs. He and Jean also bowled with friends and frequented the Polish Club in Phoenix. Ted worked as a pharmacist at Isaac School Pharmacy, then at Thrifty and Albertsons, retiring in 1993, and shortly after relocated to Tucson. He was an avid fan of the Arizona Wildcats, the Phoenix Suns, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and his home town Pittsburgh Steelers.