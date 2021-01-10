Thelma Heyman

HEYMAN, Thelma
1/10/1924 - 10/21/2020
Beloved devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully October 21, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark. She was 96.
Born in Bronx, NY, January 10, 1924. Thelma enjoyed playing the piano, with a love of books and theatre. She graduated from Hunter College, with a BS in Social Work. She met Mark, a "high-type-clean-cut" wonderful NJ guy, at a dance. They married in 1948, and raised three children in Paramus, NJ. Thelma worked as a school social worker for 24 years in NJ school systems. She enjoyed tennis, bridge, travel, volunteer work, and friendships. (And she helped deliver her first grandchild in a home birth!)
Upon retirement, Mark and Thelma moved to Tucson, and created a lasting circle of good friends. Thelma's family and friends meant the world to her. Donations in her memory can be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.