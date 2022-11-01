Thelma Reinhard

Thelma Runner Reinhard died at home on Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by close family. She was born in Dec 2, 1930 in Spokane, WA, to Bert and Eunice Runner, the 10th of 12 children. During those Depression years, her family moved from Washington to VA but eventually bought a working ranch in Delhi, CA, where Thelma grew up and graduated from Livingston HS. Before marrying the late Perry Riley, Thelma worked in florist shops in the San Francisco peninsula and Sacramento. While Perry earned his Ph.D at UC Davis, the couple had three children: Bonnie, Mike, and Scott. The Rileys moved to Tucson in 1961, and Thelma was to reside there for the rest of her life. While caring for her family, Thelma also found artistically creative outlets teaching flower arrangement, fabricating and selling decorative hanging lamps, expanding her skill in photography, and later designing an innovative, atrium-centered house in the desert west of Tucson. She also was worked as a scientific illustrator at the University of Arizona. In 1982, Thelma married long-time Tucson resident J. William (Bill) Reinhard. The couple enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world, and Thelma used her talent in photography, drawing, and later videography to document their memorable experiences in the USA and abroad. She also loved to host many of her siblings' children as they grew up and started families of their own, which inspired her to digitally compile a photographic history of several generations of the Runner family. Thelma is survived by her husband, Bill Reinhard, her children Bonnie Riley and Scott Riley (Judy), grandson Justin Riley (Renia) and great-granddaughter Aurelia. She is also survived by her stepdaughters Pam Gylling (Bob) and Rebecca Foreman (Ron) and their sons Roger and Brian. She was preceded in death by son Mike Riley. Thelma will be much missed by all whose life she touched.