Theodora Foreman

Teddy, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. The full obituary was published September 12, 2021. A Celebration of Teddy's Life will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. in the Porter Hall Reception Garden at Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ. For details or to RSVP, e-mail Linda at lsforeman8@yahoo.com.