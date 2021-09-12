Theodora Foreman

Teddy loved to travel both nationally and internationally. She liked nothing better than to throw everyone in the family station wagon and drive cross country for weeks on end, stopping off in national parks to hike, fish and swim, and visiting cities and sites along the way. As the kids moved out, she expanded her travels internationally, visiting Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Asia. The worst call her children ever got was from a hospital in New Zealand informing them she had fallen down a mountain while hiking and would be there for a while. Teddy also loved cooking and was a member of a "gourmet dinner group" of friends who met quarterly to try out foods from around the world. To prepare for these meals, Teddy regularly experimented with new dishes on her family, who learned to eat adventurously.