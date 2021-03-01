Theodore Bollerud

80, of Tucson passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born in Clinton, WI on October 14, 1939 the son of Charles and Eva and raised on the family farm in Milton, WI. He graduated from Milton HS and enlisted in the Army, then went on to join the Air Force, retiring in 1983 when he moved to Arizona. Ted was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Ted and Ruth Merrill were married on September 16, 1967, had a daughter, Kristine in 1969 and had just celebrated 53 years of marriage, the week before he died. They had been looking forward to many more years together. Every November Ted returned to Wisconsin to visit his siblings and go deer hunting in the Bloomer area. Ted will be very much missed. How lucky we were to have had him in our lives! A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at the family farm.