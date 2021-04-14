Theodore Manke

MANKE, Theodore Tucson

Theodore went to reside with our Lord in Heaven on March 28, 2021 after valiantly battling cancer.

Ted was born in Tucson, AZ on April 5, 1945 to parents Henry and Dorothy Manke during the time his father, an engineer, helped design the Mount Lemmon highway. His family later settled in Los Angeles, CA where he grew up and attended school. After graduating, he became a cowboy in the Northwestern states herding horses and cattle, getting his hands dirty and taking pride in "cowboyin'"and working hard.

Ted served in Vietnam with the Army. Although the servicemen and women who fought in Vietnam received no recognition or respect upon returning home, Ted was passionate about acknowledging our soldiers' sacrifices and generously gave to charities supporting veterans' causes. He never missed an opportunity to fly the flag proudly outside his home.

He was employed with Chevron as their Maintenance Mechanic on and off for 40 years during which time opening his own business servicing filling stations.