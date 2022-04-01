Theresa Kay

Kay, Theresa Jean Olson
Theresa Jean Olson Kay, known to family and friends as Terri, age 68, died March 8, 2022, at Peppi's House - TMC Hospice in Tucson, Arizona. Terri was born on April 3, 1953 at the Bigfork Hospital in Bigfork, Minnesota to Oscar and Angie Olson, Effie, Minnesota. Terri graduated from Bigfork High School in 1971. After graduation she attended cosmetology school and went on to hold an illustrious hair stylist career for more than 45 years. Terri's kind heart led her to devote much of her career to making senior women beautiful during their lives and even after death. She contributed countless hours to styling the hair of her clients upon their deaths.
Terri is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kay; her sister, Judy Owens; her two brothers, Eddie Olson and Howard Olson; her parents, Oscar and Angie Olson and her beloved cats, Cleo and Munchkin. Terri will be missed by her surviving sisters, Lori Downey from Gastonia, North Carolina, Carole LaBrec from Hayward, Wisconsin, Beverly DeMarchi from Tucson, Arizona, Cheryl Siqueiros from Wellington, New Zealand, and Vickie Courtney from Minneapolis, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and their families. Godspeed Terri. We know the angels have greeted you with open arms and you now rest in peace. Arrangements by the Neptune Society Cremation.