Theresa Kay

Theresa Jean Olson Kay, known to family and friends as Terri, age 68, died March 8, 2022, at Peppi's House - TMC Hospice in Tucson, Arizona. Terri was born on April 3, 1953 at the Bigfork Hospital in Bigfork, Minnesota to Oscar and Angie Olson, Effie, Minnesota. Terri graduated from Bigfork High School in 1971. After graduation she attended cosmetology school and went on to hold an illustrious hair stylist career for more than 45 years. Terri's kind heart led her to devote much of her career to making senior women beautiful during their lives and even after death. She contributed countless hours to styling the hair of her clients upon their deaths.