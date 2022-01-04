Theresa Pritchard

(Born Phillips). Born January 21, 1954, raised November 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Steven Pritchard; her two sons, Larry and Ryan, and her niece Kimberly. Also surviving her is her daughter-in-law Megan, and two grandchildren, Marissa and Caden, and a grand-niece, Allie; and windowed sister-in-law, Susan. Service to be held at fellowship Bible Church, 6700 East Broadway boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022.