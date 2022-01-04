Theresa Pritchard

PRITCHARD, Theresa Louise
(Born Phillips). Born January 21, 1954, raised November 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Steven Pritchard; her two sons, Larry and Ryan, and her niece Kimberly. Also surviving her is her daughter-in-law Megan, and two grandchildren, Marissa and Caden, and a grand-niece, Allie; and windowed sister-in-law, Susan. Service to be held at fellowship Bible Church, 6700 East Broadway boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.