 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theresa Pritchard

Theresa Pritchard

PRITCHARD, Theresa Louise

(Born Phillips). Born January 21, 1954, raised November 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Steven Pritchard; her two sons, Larry and Ryan, and her niece Kimberly. Also surviving her is her daughter-in-law Megan, and two grandchildren, Marissa and Caden, and a grand-niece, Allie; and windowed sister-in-law, Susan. Service to be held at fellowship Bible Church, 6700 East Broadway boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

A few simple tips to help you cook more at home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News