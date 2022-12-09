Therese Berg

A native Tucsonan and a long-time educator: teacher and/or counselor with the Arizona Public School System for 27 years and 13 years as a counselor at Salpointe Catholic High School. Therese died December 3, 2022, at the age of 102, just 27 days short of her 103rd birthday. She was born at home, 601 South Stone Ave., the only child of Therese Schreiner Velasco and Charles Joseph Velasco. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Charles Clifford Hinman, and her husband, Robert Leon Berg. Therese graduated from Tucson High School, Class of 1937, and from the University of Arizona, Class of 1942. She also earned a Master of Education degree, a Vocational Certificate, a Counseling Certificate, and an Administrative Certificate; all from the University of Arizona. Therese was a Life Member of the following organizations: Tucson High Badgers Foundation Salpointe Catholic High School Foundation University of Arizona Alumni Assoc. Pima County School Retirees Assoc. Ariz. All School Retirees Assoc. National Retirees Teachers Assoc. Therese was an especially strong supporter of the University of Arizona Foundation and the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Tucson. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on December 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, located at 601 E. Ft. Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705.