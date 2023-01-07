Therese Muñoz-Antonick

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Therese "Terri" Marie Muñoz-Antonick, born Feb. 8, 1962, to Robert and Sylvia Muñoz of Tucson, departed this world, cherished and esteemed, on Dec. 8, 2022. After graduating from Catalina H.S. (class of '80), and the Arizona Academy of Beauty, she shaped and fashioned an active life, and four fantastic decades as an extraordinary hair stylist-colorist; through the years, she shone, personally and artistically. Predeceased by her parents; and survived by her husband, Charlie, and beloved children, Bodhi and Alexandra; also survived by her siblings, Debra (Kim), Robert (Kimmie, deceased), and John (Mary), and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends, and many beloved pets. Services will be held at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 4725 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023; Rosary, 9 a.m.; Mass, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to allay unforeseen health-care costs at everloved.com/life-of/therese-munoz-antonick

