Thirza Gibbons

In Loving Memory of
GIBBONS, Thirza M.
April 24, 1936 - February 14, 2001
Two decades have passed since we were last privileged to share your worldly presence. Now our magnificent Wife, Mother, Grandma and everlasting friend shares special moments in our hearts, minds and souls. You will always be with us. God Bless, Thirza. Happy Birthday! Henceforth we'll call you Great-Grandma You've been blessed with four wonderful Great-Grandsons. Congratulations, Special Lady!
Everlasting Love, Your Family
