Thomas Bullington

Thomas Roy Bullington May 12, 1935 - July 9, 2022 Thomas Roy Bullington died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the age of 87. Tom was born in Tucson, Arizona on May 12, 1935 to Roy A. Bullington and Dorothy Fuqua Bullington. A true Tucson native, he attended Amphitheater District schools, graduating from Amphitheater High School in 1953. After serving in the U.S. Army, including a Korean tour, Tom returned to Tucson and attended the University of Arizona where he met Judy Clover, the love of his life. They married in 1964, and later completed their family with the birth of daughter, Sara Jane. Tom worked as a financial analyst for Southern Arizona Bank and First Interstate Bank. In his free time Tom made a hobby of dabbling in the stock market. Tom was also a talented and published poet. In his later years he took non-credit French and International Affairs Classes at Pima College. If we wanted to know what was going on in any part of the world, Tom would know. We will miss his wry sense of humor and his corny (but funny) jokes. Tom is survived by his loving and much loved wife, Judy. He is also survived by sister Patricia Camp and brother John Bullington, both of California; brother Bill Hurley (Tina) of Tucson; nephews, Keith Bullington (Gayle) and Sam Haney (Trang) of Tucson; Walter Clover (Belita) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Charles Clover (Rachel) and great niece, Jaya, of England; niece, Susan Haney of Tucson; and several more nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved daughter, Sara; sisters, Jo Haney and Amy Rivers; and brother Billy Neil Bullington. Tom was a devoted member of, and usher for, St. Philip's In The Hills Episcopal Church. He loved the ritual and inclusiveness of St. Philip's. A memorial service for Tom will be held at St. Philip's In The Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85718, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary.