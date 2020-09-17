CONLON, Carmelite Brother Thomas O.Carm
The Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary (PCM), Order of Carmelites, mourns the death of Brother Thomas Conlon, O.Carm., who died at the age of 93 on September 14, 2020. Due to Covid-19, a private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Priory Chapel in Tucson, Arizona, with interment to follow at 10AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. Thomas was born to (the late) Thomas John Conlon and (the late) Genevieve Marie (Thoden) Conlon on September 12, 1927, in Bogota, New Jersey. He professed solemn vows with the Carmelites on September 15, 1954. May he rest in peace. Donations in honor of the Brother Thomas Conlon, O.Carm., may be made to: The Society of Mount Carmel, 1317 North Frontage Road, Darien, Illinois, 60561. For further information on Brother Thomas Conlon, O.Carm., or the Order of Carmelites, please contact Carmelite Media at (630) 971-0724 or visit the Carmelite website at www.carmelnet.org.
