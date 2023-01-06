Thomas Fields

Peace my heart, let the time for parting be sweet. Let it not be a death but completeness. Let love melt into memory and pain into songs. Let the flight through the sky end in the folding of the wings over the nest. Let the last touch of your hands be gentle like the flower of the night. Stand still, O Beautiful End, for a moment and say your last words in silence. I bow to you and hold up my lamp to light you on your way. by Rabindranath Tagore