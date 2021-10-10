Thomas Hackney

HACKNEY, Thomas Raymond
Edgemont, SD 1936 - 2021
Tom Hackney passed away Thursday Morning, September 30, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his son, Roland, Scott, and daughter, Connie LaFritz. Along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later this fall. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
