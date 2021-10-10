 Skip to main content
Thomas Hackney

Thomas Hackney

  • Updated

HACKNEY, Thomas Raymond

Edgemont, SD 1936 - 2021

Tom Hackney passed away Thursday Morning, September 30, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his son, Roland, Scott, and daughter, Connie LaFritz. Along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later this fall. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.

