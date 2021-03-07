Thomas Healy

February 25, 2021, of Tucson, AZ and formerly of Buffalo, NY. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joanne Healy, and their children, Katherine (Robert) Connelly, Thomas (Molly), Timothy (Oxana), Julia, Marni and Michael (Joy) Healy; seven grandchildren, a great-grandson, his sister, Mary Joanne Healy and nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Thomas B. Healy, Sr. and Frances D. Healy and his brother, Richard F. (Renate) Healy. Tom was a 1946 graduate of Nichols School and a member of the Williams College Class of 1950. In 1952, he earned an MBA at Northwestern University. Tom served his country as a Captain and pilot in the Air National Guard in the 1950's. Tom was employed at Bell Aircraft in Buffalo and enjoyed a career in business in Buffalo and Tucson. In Buffalo, Tom served as President of the Nichols School Board of Trustees and on the Board of Directors for Child & Family Services and the Salvation Army. After relocating to Tucson, Tom continued to serve on the Board of Directors for the Salvation Army. Tom was a member of the Rotary Clubs of Buffalo and Tucson. He was a passionate advocate for the developmentally disabled. Tom loved his family above all else. He enjoyed spending summers on the Canadian lakeshore and in Colorado. Tom was an avid golfer and fisherman who enjoyed travel and music. A true sportsman, Tom was an original season ticket holder for the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. Tom placed great value on education. He was a lifelong learner who attended the University of Arizona Humanities Seminars and supported the UofA Wildcats. Tom's family sincerely thanks his caregivers for their steadfast care. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Arizona National Veterans' Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to Wright Flight of Tucson (wrightflight.org) or The Healy Fund at Williams College (giving.williams.edu). Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.