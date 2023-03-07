Thomas was escorted into glory by his Creator and Savior Jesus on March 3, 2023 during the 92nd year of his walk in this life. He was born the eleventh of twelve kids to William and Dona Mae Hodges on July 20, 1930 in Boone, NC. Tom graduated Watauga High School there and then enlisted in the US Air Force and served during the Korean conflict as a munitions troop, loading bombs onto B-29 bombers. While later stationed at Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson, he met Janis Wilford, the love of his life, and they were mutually devoted and happily married for over 68 years. Tom was an artisan in the masonry trade for over 50 years in Tucson. He was also an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman and camper throughout Arizona, taking his kids with him at every opportunity. He and Janis raised four children - Phillip (Kelly), Scott (Shawn), Tami (Ray) and Danny (Ginger). Tom is survived by Janis and all four of his kids and their spouses, twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Finally, and most importantly, Tom lived honorably and taught his family Christian ethics and societal responsibility, and; that being a true Christ-follower is the most important thing one can be this life. You will be missed here for a few years, but all of us are right behind you! Jealously but with deepest gratitude, love and admiration, Your adoring wife, kids, grandkids, great grandkids and friends. A Memorial Service will be held March 10, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at El Camino Baptist Church, 7777 East Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.