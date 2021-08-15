Thomas Keeley

KEELEY, Thomas J.

1/24/1930 - 7/31/2021

Our father has joined our beloved mother in heaven. Days before he passed, he had so many angels visit him. We couldn't see who he was talking to, but he sure had a lot of visitors before he left us. His surprised look, smile and then kiss, he confirmed to Colleen, was our long-departed mother. Such a beautiful moment.

Dad was born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, married Patricia Ann Power and whisked her off to Tucson as newlyweds when they were both in their early twenties. They were married and lived in our little house for 45 years until Mom passed.

On arriving in Tucson, Dad sold his car so he could buy that little house next to Salpointe High School so all six of their kids could walk to school. If you saw the movie Sandlot, then you know our neighborhood. Keeleys, Coronados, Hauptmans, Zellers. We sure had some adventures. And ours was the house. The house where everyone was welcome, and the door was always open. Thank you, Mom and Dad.

Dad married Betty Hall five years after our mothers passing. Dad and Betty shared 11 of their twilight years loving, caring and sharing their lives together. Our father was so blessed to have two beautiful women to share his life with.