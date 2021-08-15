Thomas Keeley

KEELEY, Thomas J.
1/24/1930 - 7/31/2021
Our father has joined our beloved mother in heaven. Days before he passed, he had so many angels visit him. We couldn't see who he was talking to, but he sure had a lot of visitors before he left us. His surprised look, smile and then kiss, he confirmed to Colleen, was our long-departed mother. Such a beautiful moment.
Dad was born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, married Patricia Ann Power and whisked her off to Tucson as newlyweds when they were both in their early twenties. They were married and lived in our little house for 45 years until Mom passed.
On arriving in Tucson, Dad sold his car so he could buy that little house next to Salpointe High School so all six of their kids could walk to school. If you saw the movie Sandlot, then you know our neighborhood. Keeleys, Coronados, Hauptmans, Zellers. We sure had some adventures. And ours was the house. The house where everyone was welcome, and the door was always open. Thank you, Mom and Dad.
Dad married Betty Hall five years after our mothers passing. Dad and Betty shared 11 of their twilight years loving, caring and sharing their lives together. Our father was so blessed to have two beautiful women to share his life with.
The most honest and optimistic man any of us ever met. Thank God he became a cop. He was the best of the best. Drove like a maniac but such a great cop. Twenty plus years with Tucson Police Department retiring as a Captain and then became the Head of Security for Tucson Electric Power for many more years.
So much of his free time was spent on his passion, basketball. He coached little ones for many years at Sts. Peter and Paul, boys and girls. Followed the Salpointe Lancers always. He was also a dedicated UofA fan, as a basketball season ticket holder for about 20 years.
What a wonderful man, father, and friend. He touched so many lives.
He is survived by sons, Kevin, Chris (Nete), Jim (Theresa) and daughters, Kit (Ray), Colleen (Mark) and Maureen (Mark); 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and unofficially adopted son, Johnny Hauptman too.
Private Memorial for Family only.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in his name to The Public Safety 100 Club of Arizona for the Families of Fallen Police and Fire - Captain Tom Keeley (Retired TPD).