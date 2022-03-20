Thomas Killoran

KILLORAN, Thomas, Jr.

Born and educated in Cleveland OH, Tom served in the US Army from 1956-1958. His career included V.P. and Director of Sales, selling raw materials to the Iron and Steel Industry in North America. He lived in MI, TN and IL before relocating to Tucson AZ in 2004. While in Illinois, he met and married Patricia Schoenleber (1980).

The Killorans loved to travel, splitting their time between Tucson, San Clemente, CA and Ohio. Their other travels took them to 49 of 50 states and many international destinations. He particularly enjoyed his trips to Scotland and Ireland to visit relatives and connect with his Celtic ancestry.

Tom liked to give back to his community, volunteering with the Knights of Columbus, Community Outreach in Saddlebrooke AZ, and serving on the Board of Trico Electric's Charitable Trust.

Ever proud of his Scot's heritage, he donned his Downie kilt for formal functions. He loved any excuse for a party, with St. Patrick's Day at the top of his list. He was known for pouring a lusty drink when he entertained. If he's lucky, his next comment might be "What'll ye have, me Lord?"