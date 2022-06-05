 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas King

  • Updated

King, Thomas Jr.

King, Thomas Jr. passed away suddenly January 28, 2022. Cherished husband of Linda; proud and loving dad of Tommy (Laura) King and Kelly (Phil) Stensrud; dearest gampa of Olivia King. Beloved brother of Noreen Szeluga, Midge King, Jim (Karen) King, Rosemary (Rich) Krieger, the late Dennis King, Bridget White, the late Anne Marie King, and John (Tina) King. In addition to his family, Tom was also blessed to have a close family of friends that he loved dearly. We will all miss his love, compassion, sense of humor, and downright silliness, and hold those memories deep in our hearts.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd., Tucson, AZ

