Thomas Lee

Tom was a member of the Scottish Terrier Club of America (STCA) since 1984. He served the organization as a board member, worked with the Illustrated Standard Committee and co-chaired the Judges Education Committee. For his contributions, he was awarded a Silver Service medallion.

Tom was also a member of the Scottish Terrier Club of California, the Dandie Dinmont Club of America, and the Desert Valley Dachshund Club. In Tucson, he was a member of the Cañada del Oro (CDOKC) and Madera Canyon Kennel Clubs serving as an officer and working many hours to help the clubs host annual shows. In 2020, CDOKC awarded him the AKC Outstanding Sportsmanship medallion for positively impacting the sport of purebred dogs.

Tom was a longtime member of the UA Wildcat Club and rarely missed a football or basketball game. He was most proud of being in attendance for the Wildcat Final Four Championship in 1997 and subsequently attended several other Final Four tournaments.