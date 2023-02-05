It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Thomas George Malone on January 29, 2023. Deeply loved husband, father, Papa, and friend, his memory will live on in the countless lives he touched. Born November 16, 1946 in St. Paul, MN, he was the youngest of 8 children. His family eventually moved west to Tucson, AZ in 1953. It was here that he laid down roots, meeting the love of his life and raised 2 incredible sons. Tom had a real gift of making friends wherever he went. His 40 year career at Russett Southwest and his work with the Pima Alano Club helped to build not only his amazing character, but lifelong friendships as well. Tom loved life and truly had a hard time sitting still. A proud Marine Corps Veteran, he could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. He could almost always be found keeping busy with projects, riding his Harley, or playing a harmless little prank (he was never one to shy away from the opportunity to jump out and scare someone!) Tom is survived by his loving wife, Debi, his sons John (Stephanie) and Joe (Angela); his grandson and buddy, Declan; sisters Margaret (Doug) Soccio, and Rita (Bob) Fischer; dearest friend Skip Jacob; first wife Pat Malone; and so many more friends and family who will feel this great loss. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Molly; brothers John and Michael; and sisters Kathleen, Maureen, and Janet. Tom gave so much of his heart and his time to helping those in need, especially those at the Pima Alano Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to them to honor Tom's memory. Pima Alano Club 4405 E. Pima St. Tucson, AZ. 85712