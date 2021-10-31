Thomas Mcmahon

MCMAHON, Thomas Francis

During a cool Tucson morning, at some time before 4 a.m. on September 28, 2021, the life of Doctor Thomas Francis McMahon, an affable but tough Chicago native ended at age 80. Eight decades of people healed, Navy ships sailed, children raised, neighbors helped, family first principles lived, and artisan hands building intricate crafts were closed. His last breath drawn with his son and daughter flanking his sides and filling his last Tucson home with love.

We all lost something far less than we gained from Tom McMahon - even against his relatively sudden death. An old Navy man, he believed thoroughly in the old latin phrase, that his Irish Catholic upbringing embodied, Acta Non Verba … Deeds Not Words. Defying today's generation, he was always present in conversations, insightful in his views, hated his phone, didn't need Google to know something, and held acts of true accomplishment in the highest regard. If you matched his presence in a moment - you learned something in every encounter. Anyone within his sphere of influence, or walking radius of his beloved Golden Retrievers, knew of Tom's sense of humor, love of country, and wholesome belief in good men and women alike … whether you were a PhD, General officer in the Marine Corps, or a grounds keeper on a golf course. If you worked hard and held yourself to be a person of honor, Tom loved talking to you.