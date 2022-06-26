Thomas McNamara

Tom passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday June 21, 2022 holding the hand of the love of his life, his wife of 39 years, Kathi. Tom courageously battled cancer with everything he had, but the monster couldn't be beaten. Tom was the definition of a family man, his world revolved around those he loved and he went to the ends of the earth for them. His boys meant the world to him and he demonstrated every day what it means to be a good man. Tom dedicated his work life to the Fire Service, he retired as a Fire Captain after 31 years with the Tucson Fire Department. Tom was passionate about teaching and was proud to have helped so many along the way. He loved his fire family and would be the first to tell you how blessed he was to have worked alongside the best. Tom is survived by a large and loving family and is preceded in death by his older brother, John and his parents. Tom loved to travel and if it happened to be near the water you'd find him boating, fishing, or walking the beach hand in hand with Kathi. Until we meet again, may you spend your days wandering some beach somewhere. A funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X on Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's honor to his much loved Last Alarm Foundation Of Arizona (lastalarmfoundation.com) Adair Dodge assisted.