Thomas Mcnellis

MCNELLIS, Thomas Edward
Thomas Edward McNellis' family is heartbroken by his sudden death of natural causes May 22, 2020 at home in Tucson, AZ. He was 82.
Tom was born in St. Paul, MN, May 31, 1937. He was a loving, loyal, devoted, wise, generous husband and father.
Tom had an unbridled passion for photography in which he excelled, Native American culture, as well as conversing with and mentoring others. He had an exceptional ability to focus, using his brilliant mind, always with a compassionate heart.
He began his career in the insurance business achieving Million Dollar Round Table status. He founded McNellis Corporation in 1971; his business grew into McNellis Financial Group, Ltd. in 1986 when he became one of the pioneers in the Financial Advisory Profession in Minnesota. In 2007, he joined with his son-in-law becoming McNellis and Asato. He semi-retired in 2014.
Tom was involved in many civic organizations in Minnesota and championed the eradication of polio across the world through the Edina Rotary.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Helen and Richard "Dick" and brother, Jerry.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years and best friend, Roberta McNellis; daughters, Sheila ("San" Satoru) Asato, Kathy (Jeff) Pitkanen, Sharon McNellis, Patty Ehrneiter, Tracy Streiff (Doug Evink) and Deb (Loren) Sposito; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren (with twins on the way), and Roberta and Tom's best bud "Charley".
Tom is also survived by brothers, Jim and Mike (Jennifer) McNellis. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and many treasured friends.
Due to the coronavirus, memorial plans are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Rotary Foundation of Rotary Int'l - Polio Plus, Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls MN, Cretin- Derham Hall (St. Paul, MN), or your favorite charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
