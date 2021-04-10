Thomas Moore

86, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021. Born in Ponder, Texas in 1934, Herman graduated summa cum laude from North Texas State University, first in his class at Southwestern Medical School, and completed residency at Johns Hopkins University. He began his solo practice in ENT in Tucson in 1967. Herman is survived by his wife, Teddy; his daughter, Julia (Mark) Utz; his son, Eric (Wendy) Moore, M.D., and his grandchildren, Christina and Caroline Utz and Matt and Ethan Moore. Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home.