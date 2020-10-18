Thomas Morgan

MORGAN, Deacon Thomas
Dad, despite the fact twelve years has passed, there is not a day that goes by where I do not think about you. Sometimes the pain of losing you is as real now as it was twelve years ago. I know you are doing God's work and we all feel comfort in knowing you are doing what you always wanted to do, and that is serve God "full-time" as you once told me. I love you and miss you, and I cannot wait to see you again one day. Love, Nikki
