Thomas Morgan

In Loving Memory of
MORGAN, Deacon Thomas
Dad, it has been 13 years since you were here laughing with and hugging us. We miss your smile, jokes, kindness, and love. It feels like a lifetime since you were here, but sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday. Know how much you are missed and the lasting imprint you made on the lives of countless people.
-
I love you forever. - Nikki
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.