Thomas Morgan

Thomas Morgan

In Loving Memory of

MORGAN, Deacon Thomas

Dad, it has been 13 years since you were here laughing with and hugging us. We miss your smile, jokes, kindness, and love. It feels like a lifetime since you were here, but sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday. Know how much you are missed and the lasting imprint you made on the lives of countless people.

-

I love you forever. - Nikki

