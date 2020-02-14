Thomas Noonan

NOONAN, Thomas C.

a cattleman and rancher and lifelong resident of Arizona and Mexico, died on February 4, 2020, at the age of 88, while living in Texas. Tom is survived by his wife Judy, his children Julie, Debbie, Laura, Katie and Margee, their spouses and their children. Tom graduated from the University of Arizona in 1954 with a degree in agriculture and lived and worked as a rancher and cattleman in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico for his entire career. Tom was a devoted husband and father. He loved his family deeply. He will be missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. An intimate family Mass was held in La Porte, Texas.

