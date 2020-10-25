Thomas O'dell

 Skip to main content
O'DELL, Thomas "Odie"

70, died October 15, 2020. Born April 29, 1950 to Olen and Mavis O'Dell. From 1986 to 2011 he worked for the state of AZ as a correctional officer retiring in 2011, then moved to Salem, OR. Survived by wife, Phyllis of 44 years and two daughters, Melony Groff and Kristin Brecher; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren are from the Groff family. His passions were music, family and friends. Donations can be made to Make A Wish Foundation.

