Thomas O'neil

The family of Thomas Michael O'Neil is sorry to report his death January 8, 2021 at age 64. Tom was born December 26, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona, graduating from Maryvale High School and the University of Arizona. As a child, he was attracted to dangerous things, such as fire, speed, deep water and things that explode. He attained a pilot's license before he obtained a driver's license, riding his bike to the Glendale Airport for lessons. He was gifted in math and science, and able to identify any car, airplane, or weapon by make, model, and year. He was an avid reader and loved to collect books.At the UofA, he became a Certified Medical Technologist and then traveled to many cities in the U.S. with the Hispanic Health Survey, a program of the Census Bureau. He enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Jamaica. After returning to Tucson, he traveled to smaller southern Arizona towns to do lab work, living for many years in a compound on Kleindale Road, later working for the Beacon Foundation.Tom is survived by siblings, Daniel M. O'Neil, David J. O'Neil and Mary Ann O'Neil, as well as a niece, Georgia Behrend and nephew, Daniel Behrend. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.