Thomas Panchesin

(67) died in the company of his daughter on January 13, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He is predeceased by his son PV2 Stefano Panchesin (19); his father Michael Panchesin (67); his mother Leona Panchesin (71) and his sister, Melodye Panchesin(64), and is survived by his daughter, Mikelena Panchesin (22); his brother, Stephen Panchesin (68); his brother, Dale Panchesin (74), and his ex-wife Lorraine Obregon (59). Dr. Panchesin, a local chiropractor, was raised by his parents with his siblings in Morton Grove, IL and later attended Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, SC. After graduating and moving to Tucson, he opened Panchesin Chiropractic in 1982. Dr. Panchesin was in practice for 38 years and deeply passionate about it. He also practiced Tai Chi and loved nature and animals. He often traveled to national parks and believed in honoring nature's ability to heal the body. He adored his children and cherished time with family, including his dogs Snoopy(decd.) and Peanuts. After developing facial cancer in 2018, he battled it vigorously with natural methods before retiring on June 19, 2020. He passed away seven months later.