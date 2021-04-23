Thomas Peterson

Thomas Arnet Peterson was born February 9, 1946 in Oregon to Elizabeth Peterson Stark and Arnet "Pete" Peterson. Tom experienced many adventures while on this earth. He was a devoted husband, amiable brother, loyal friend, excellent bowler, good father, and avid sports fan. He passed peacefully at home with his wife and sister at his side listening to 70's music on Sunday, April 18, 2021 after a tedious battle with cancer.He had a zest for life and made the most of every experience. His favorite things included family, enjoying muscle cars; rock music, Nascar races, KC Royals or Chiefs games, bowling in leagues or competitive tournaments. He was a skilled bowler and achieved many high honor recognitions. He lived in many different places; but loved Alaska, Arizona, and Hawaii the most; deciding on Tucson as his retirement hometown. He made quick/lifelong relationships everywhere he went developing a large extended network of family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Roxanne; two sisters, Vesta and Janet; nine children, Shelly, Kerry, Mark, Rica, Troy, Kekoa, Kainoa, Nannette and Thomas III; 20 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a large extended family.