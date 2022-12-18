Thomas Peterson

Arrived in Tucson 3/3/38 and departed for Cloud 9 on 12/3/22. Prized by his parents Thomas and Cecilia. Adored by his wife Chachita, and her entire family including Jose, Awaii, Robert, and Teri. Cherished by his children Grace (Mark), Eva (Scott), Mercedes Vita, Maria Elena, Teresa (Brandon), and Thomas III. Treasured by his grandchildren Dylan, Justin, Jasmine, Kyle, Sarah, Mercedes Enriqueta, Isaiah, Lily, Elijah, and Vivienne. Coconino camper, Green Fields Griffin, THS Badger, UofA Wildcat, Arizona historian/preservationist, AHS curator/director, 5th Cav trooper, extraordinary horseman, brass-era motorist, proud packrat, 6-continent traveler, campfire harmonicist, animal magnet, sentimental romantic, milk chocolate addict, beloved patriarch. "Tito" was regarded by all who knew him as a true gentleman, and a truly gentle man.