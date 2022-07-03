Thomas Rankin

Our lives are forever changed by the passing of Thomas Lowell Rankin. A veteran pilot, teacher, and outdoor adventurer, he passed away peacefully, in his Tucson home on June 5th, 2022, at the age of 97. Tom's first home was Burlingame, California, until WWII took his family to Annapolis where his father taught at the Naval Academy. At age 17, Tom joined the Army Air Corps as a radio operator/gunner on B-24 aircraft and served over 30 missions in the European Theater, based out of England. After the war, he married his vivacious CA sweetheart, Delores, and earned a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, becoming a career pilot and flight instructor in the Air Force. Tom's superiors commended his steady hand and "deep love of flying," and he achieved the rank of Lt. Col. He flew numerous aircraft throughout a career spanning the Korean and Vietnam wars, including the B-47 and his favorite craft, the versatile C-130. After 20 years in the USAF, Tom earned an MA in Education from the University of Arizona and taught math at Tucson's Pueblo High School. For an additional 30+ years, he was proud to volunteer in the VITA program at Davis-Monthan AFB, preparing tax returns for service members and their families. An ethic of lifelong learning and the pursuit of adventure kept Tom committed to flying, hiking, and travel. Sailing was also a passion, whether on a mountain lake or a transpacific ocean race. He loved the mountains and was an avid hiker, often in the good company of his beloved friend, Arnella. Tom Rankin was preceded in death by Del - his wife of 52 years, his parents Lowell and Vera, and his sister Eleanor. He is survived by daughters Polly (Donny) and April (John), grandson Drew (Vilaiwan) and great grandchildren Quinn Arwin and Claire Riam Rankin. He also leaves behind friends, nieces and nephews who will treasure far-ranging conversations and time spent star-gazing with Tom, forever the celestial navigator and raconteur. We will always remember his strength, his kindness and his sense of humor. Tom's ashes will be scattered high in the mountains. As a great appreciator of the Tucson Symphony, he would no doubt be pleased if you remember him by enjoying a live concert or sponsoring a newcomer to do so. Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation.