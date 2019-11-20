SHELBY, Thomas Walter
76, passed away on November 14, 2019. Tom was born in Mitchell, SD. Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail Patricia (Gebhart) Shelby; his children, John Thomas, Steven and Suzanne and eight grandchildren.
Tom graduated from the University of South Dakota Law School ('68), he was a proud US Army veteran. Tom had a career in banking specializing as a trust officer. He was a dedicated civic leader and philanthropist in his home state of SD until his move to AZ in 1985. Tom was known for his animated story telling, and enthusiastic cheering for the Wildcats and his children's sporting events. A devout member of the Catholic Church, Tom routinely participating in mass at every parish he belonged in his lifetime.
A Rosary Prayer will be held in memory of Thomas Shelby at St. Thomas the Apostle at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
The Memorial Mass will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle. Reception immediately to follow at the St. Thomas Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Arizona Elks Major Projects. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.