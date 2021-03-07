Thomas Sherman

81 years old, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 with his life partner and wife, Connie, by his side after a six year struggle with Alzheimer's. Tom was born in Los Angeles, CA on February 20, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas H. Sherman and Marthaellen Sherman. He is survived by his wife, Connie and his brother, Rayne Sherman.

He was an avid skier, bicyclist (cycled across America with Connie), and Porsche enthusiast. Until the last few years, he was very involved in the SAR Porsche Club and served many years as an officer. Tom and his wife Connie traveled the world, visiting more than 90 countries prior to the onset of Alzheimer's.Tom spent many years with Digital Equipment Corp in Los Angeles and Maynard, Massachusetts before retiring to Arizona and SaddleBrooke. He loved having people around, always had a beautiful smile on his face and enjoyed everything he did with gusto. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or your local chapter. Services will be private. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 520-544-2285.