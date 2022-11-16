Thomas Sullivan

Thomas Warren Sullivan Sr., 88, of Tucson, Arizona, died at home in Tucson on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Born March 4, 1934, he was the second son to William Harrison (a WWI veteran) and Rosina Sullivan. He and his brother, Bill (a WWII and Korean War veteran), grew up in Lisbon, North Dakota along the Sheyenne River Valley. Receiving a scholarship from the University of North Dakota, Tom Sr. participated in campus life as a commander of his ROTC wing, Student Body President, and president of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Upon graduation, he joined the Air Force and served as a navigator in the Strategic Air Command where he helped chart Goosebay Newfoundland and Labrador. In 1960, he attended Law School at Colorado University in Boulder and practiced private law for several years until he was recruited to Chicago Title. In 1972, Tom Sr. moved to Tucson and opened Title Security Agency. Over the years, the company flourished from its base in Tucson to serve areas across Arizona. He opened Security Title in 1975, First Hawaii Title in 1983, and in 1996 became chairman of the board of First Magnus Financial Corporation. Throughout the years, Tom employed well over 7000 people, an achievement of which he was extremely proud. When interviewed about his strategy for success, Tom Sr. said, "Investing in your company allows for constant improvement, and new technology gives employees the tools to be successful. It's important to continue to give them opportunities to develop their skills and ideas." Tom Sr. had a deep love for Arizona, especially the Sonoran Desert with its breathtaking monsoons and stunning mountains, but it was his unfailing compassion that made him a pillar in his community where he is known by family, friends, and associates for his integrity, dignity, and respect for others. Over the years, Tom Sr. and his dear wife, Sabina, have enjoyed contributing to philanthropic organizations. They sponsored the Fox Theatre's re-establishment as well as the El Tour de Tucson and provided sponsorship to the Conquistadors and their philanthropies. Through a generous gift in 2006, Tom and Sabina created an Endowed Chair for the Prevention and Treatment of Heart Failure at the University of Arizona's Sarver Heart Center. They were also major investors in several companies in the research and discovery of cancer therapies, influenza, and Alzheimer's. Tom Sr. was the founding board member of the Navy SEAL Foundation. Together with Sabina, they sponsored its inaugural gala in 2004 when the war on terror was taking a toll on the SEAL community and their families. His unfailing sense of duty to others and to the armed forces led Tom Sr. to establish an organization to support the SEAL force and the families they left behind. Because of his leadership and years of service, the foundation has been able to support hundreds of SEAL families for almost two decades. He is survived by his loving wife, Sabina; two children, Kathryn Gail (KG) and Tom Jr. and three stepchildren, Steve, Jeff, and James, with whom he had a close relationship. He and Sabina share 11 grandchildren, Sasha, Lauren, Sabina, Blake, Ion, Tyler, Kendal, Amanda, Niklas, Cole, Chandler, and one great-grandchild, Lauren James. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made out to the Thomas W. Sullivan Sr. Memorial Fund at St. Jude's, an organization that Tom and Sabina passionately support. (Should you still choose to send flowers, please no lilies.) Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.