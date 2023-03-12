Thomas George Unger, December 7, 1947 - February 15, 2023 Thomas G. Unger, age 75, a kind, friendly, giving soul of Tucson, Arizona was born in Chicago, IL, to loving parents George Paul Unger and Nancy Ann (Foley) Unger who preceded him in death. Dear brother of Barbara, Daniel (the late Nancy), James (the late Elaine), Mary (Bob), and the late George Michael. Beloved husband of Virginia Elmgren "Lee" Unger. Loving and proud father of Krista Unger, Alexander Unger and wife Dr. Emily Moeller. Cherished Grandpa of Calvin Unger. Loved brother-in-law of Susan, Robert, Gail, and Bob. Dear cousin of Jeannette, Winnie and more. Grateful for esteemed colleagues. Loving uncle, neighbor, and friend to many. Tom valiantly fought esophageal cancer and was thankful for everyone's love, thoughts, prayers, comfort, and support. Tom leaves many beloved friends including past schoolmates from grammar school through college. Tom, once an altar boy, attended St. Genevieve Catholic School, Chicago, IL and Fenwick High School, Oak Park, IL. After his family moved to Morton Grove he graduated from Notre Dame College Prep, Niles, IL, 1965, and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, 1972. A Realtor with Butera Trust since c. 1976, Tom became a Broker in 1980. Following in the footsteps of mentors Ruth and Nick Butera, co-founders of Butera Trust, Tom subsequently became President-Broker of Butera Real Estate, Inc. in 1984. Tom thrived working in many facets of real estate including residential, commercial, land, property management, and development including Santa Fe Park in Tucson. Tom enjoyed his clients and colleagues, making many treasured friends. Butera Real Estate, Inc. will remain in business thanks to Tom's mentoring. As an avid tennis player and golfer, Tom made many more dear, lifelong friends. Tom loved the camaraderie of golf outings and trips with his Buddies. Tom's willingness to help organize charity golf tournaments contributed to raising funds for schools and the Tucson Optimist Club. As a member of the Tucson Optimist Club since 1978, having served as President and in other capacities, Tom lived by the Optimist Creed. Tom's volunteerism was dedicated to the mission "By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves." Over the years Tom was grateful for cherished friendships with fellow Optimists and their families. To honor Tom's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Please celebrate Tom's memory with joy in your hearts for a life well lived, forever loved, and dearly missed. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in Tom's memory to your favorite charity or to the Tucson Optimist Club 6581 E. Via Algardi Tucson, AZ 85750. Thank you.