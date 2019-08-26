VOCK, Thomas L. Tom "Kroc"
age 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Tom was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his endless generosity, contagious sense of humor, and infinite love of family and friends. Tom's endearing personality earned him new friendships everywhere he went. He had an enormous heart and was full of kindness.
Tom was born in Illinois on July 3, 1952, son of Kenneth and Margaret (Dawson) Vock. Tom is survived by his soulmate, Carolyn Romenesko and his son, Jim Romenesko; his beloved sisters and brothers, Sue (Bob) Main, Ron (Monique) Vock, Rick (Jean) Vock, and Peggy (Scott) Sampson; a stepsister, LuAnn Vondracek (Mike Jones); two stepbrothers, Jim Vondracek and Tom (Sheryl) Vondracek; as well as his loving nieces and nephews, Michelle (Ryan Laboy) Vock, Kevin Vock, Ben Sampson, Nate Sampson, Ryan Vock, Rob (Kara) Main, Jill (Chad) Triatik, Mara (Harold) Bonnell, Nolan Vondracek, Calvin Vondracek, Alena Vondracek and Joshua Vondracek. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Vock; his mother, Margaret "Babe" Vock Vondracek and his stepfather, Robert Vondracek.
A Funeral Mass for Tom was held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Tom was a volunteer coach at Special Olympics of Tucson for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to: Special Olympics of Tucson, AZ, 3340 N. Country Club Rd #102, Tucson, AZ 85716 or donate at https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/arizona Arrangements by FARGO FUNERAL HOMES.