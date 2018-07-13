THOMPSON, Lyle E.
After a lengthy and hard-fought battle against cancer, Lyle E. Thompson, 69, died July 8, 2018, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Lyle is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa Jane (Lucie) Thompson (known professionally as Teri Lucie Thompson); son Alex, daughter-in-law, Kristin (Huson) and grandchildren, Jonathan and Sophia of St. Louis, MO; son, Jake of Austin, TX; his in-laws, Dick and Nancy Lucie; sisters-in-law, Jill Beck and Carla Lucie and brothers-in-law, Mitch Lucie and Dr. David Beck, as well as several nephews and a niece. Born on July 27, 1948, in Bloomington, Illinois, the only child of Betty Jean and Joe Thompson, Lyle attended Normal Community High School and subsequently, Illinois State University. He served in the Army from 1970-72 and is a Vietnam Veteran. He married Terri Schleeter in 1984, then married Teresa Lucie in 2001. He had a long career at State Farm Insurance in the company's Life and Health Insurance divisions, retiring in 2004 as a Superintendent of Health Insurance. Lyle loved flying. He earned his pilot's license after his tenure in the service and began pursuing his helicopter rating in 2009. He was close to completing the required hours for the rating, until cancer got in the way. Undeterred, he found an instructor in Houston and took two lessons in between rounds of chemotherapy at MD Anderson (much to his wife's dismay!). He also loved hunting, particularly at his in-law's farm, where he participated in the seasonal rituals of hunting for white tail deer in November and wild turkey in the spring. For many years, he and a few close friends would gather on Lake Michigan for a salmon fishing excursion, which always yielded hilarious stories. His passion for golf meant he and Teresa spent many hours together on golf courses. A talented carpenter and handy man, Lyle never met a task that he was afraid to tackle. He had a passion for having exactly the right tool for each task he performed. Lyle died of complications from Mantle Cell Lymphoma, which was first diagnosed in October 2015. He held his oncologist, Dr. Michael Wang and his staff in high esteem, participating in an immunotherapy clinical trial and testing numerous treatments-all in a valiant effort to beat cancer. A private family service to celebrate Lyle's life will be held July 27, 2018, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw, Illinois. His remains will be scattered on the Lucie family property in Western Illinois, where he built many wonderful memories and friendships. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the Lyle E. Thompson Memorial @ MD Anderson, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or donated online at www.mdanderson.org/gifts.