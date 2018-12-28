THROSSELL, Joseph Henry 10/26/1988 - 12/28/2010
Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory. Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:23-26 Today your family will gather again to celebrate your life. You live in our hearts and are with us with each new day. Time doesn't take away the love we have for you, but strengthens it nor does it stop us from missing you. What helps us get through each day is knowing you're where you want to be, with our Lord for eternity. We love you very much and we will see you again! Love always, forever, Mother, Little Auntie and your Family . . . and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Psalm 23:6