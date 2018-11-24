THULLEN, Constance Ann (Fey)
82, of Tucson, died peacefully November 4, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born March 23, 1936 in Englewood, NJ, the daughter of Dr. Harold E. Fey and Golda (Conwell) Fey. She attended Hyde Park High School in Chicago, IL, and received her Bachelor's degree from Drake University, where she was a sister of the Delta Zeta sorority. Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Edward J. Thullen. She is survived by her four children and five grandchildren. Services will be held in Bellevue, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa De Los Niños.