Tim Janes

  • Updated

JANES, Tim

11/23/1946 - 11/2/2021

Actor, fundraiser, leftist, queer activist, "crazy cat lady, " amateur photographer, friend, uncle, son, brother.

For more information: memories, photos and a future Celebration of Tim's life, email lizzie.schloss@gmail.com

-

"Good night sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." - Hamlet: 5.2.

