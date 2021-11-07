JANES, Tim
11/23/1946 - 11/2/2021
Actor, fundraiser, leftist, queer activist, "crazy cat lady, " amateur photographer, friend, uncle, son, brother.
For more information: memories, photos and a future Celebration of Tim's life, email lizzie.schloss@gmail.com
-
"Good night sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." - Hamlet: 5.2.
