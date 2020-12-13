Timothy Cronin

CRONIN, Timothy "Tim" Don
69, passed away on December 2, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona from complications related to a stroke. Born January 29, 1951 in Kearney, Nebraska to Donald and June Cronin, he grew up fishing, hunting, trapping and golfing. He graduated from Ravenna High School in 1969. Tim joined the Navy and proudly served until 1973. He attended Barber College in Lincoln, Nebraska and started his barbering career. Tim moved to Tucson in 1998 barbering at Orange Grove Barber Shop which he co-owned. Tim enjoyed golf, football (Go Huskers!) and his family. If anyone would ask about his family, he would spend hours talking about how proud he was of each one of them. Tim enjoyed talking to people and telling stories about his life. Tim is survived by his wife, Julie Hoover; his sisters, Bonnie (Jake) Jacob of Tucson, AZ and Pat (Dale) Miller of Sloan, IA; daughter, Kelly (Matthew) Lemburg of Grand Island, NE; one grandchild, Taylor; son Joe (Meghan) Cronin of Seattle, WA and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in Tim's name. Due to COVID, no services are being scheduled at this time. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.