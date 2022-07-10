Timothy Trosper

It is with heavy hearts that on December 26, 2021, the Lord called home one of his most cherished warriors in Timothy Dean Trosper. Tim was born on July 24, 1953 at Hartford City, Indiana to Veldah and Paul Trosper. His love for this little town was only eclipsed by the love for his family. He was a loving husband to his wife, Maryjean. A strong and caring father to his sons: Kristopher (wife Jennifer), Scott (husband Abraham), Matthew (wife Yolanda) and Kevin (fiance Kelly). A very proud and amazing Grandpa to Paul, Noah, Leland, Nathan, Raegan, Kyla and Kira. Greatly missed by his sister Lorna Goodin (husband Ed), brother-in-law Bruce Heller & family, nephew Jarrod Brooks, niece Michelle Bockman and numerous other beloved family members, friends and lives he touched. Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all our caring, loving friends and the Community. Along with our amazing Employees, customers and Business Associates. A Memorial & Celebration of his life will be held at the Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N. La Canada Dr. on July 16, 2022 at 11:00 am. In Tim's honor, please support or volunteer your time to your favorite Charity, Church or organization of your choice.