Timothy Weil

WEIL, Timothy Everett
81, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.
Born May 27, 1939 in Studio City, California to Zoe (Thomas) and Richard Weil, he attended Carpenter Avenue School and North Hollywood Junior and Senior High Schools before joining the Navy. In 1963, he married his one true love, Mary June (McNew), and together they had their only child, Christopher Gregory. Tim and Mary June moved to Tucson in 1971 where he became a prominent fixture in its real estate world. Irreverent and bold, Tim was respected for his honesty, integrity, generosity, and quirky sense of humor. He will be remembered as much for his eccentricities as his kindnesses. All of us have had at least one trinket mysteriously pressed upon us with attendant cryptic advice. Tim was also sensitive, soft-hearted, generous, and the first to reach out with help when it was needed.
In addition to his wife and son, he leaves a daughter-in-law, Jessica; two grandchildren, Alexander and Cassandra; his brother, Christopher sister-in-law, Patricia and numerous adoring relatives and friends. Tim was intrigued by other cultures and his curiosity meant he never met a stranger: he greeted everyone with open arms. To know him was to love him and his loss leaves a hole in our hearts.
"Courageous to the last."
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
