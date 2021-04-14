Tina Walls

WALLS, Tina
--
passed away on January 18, 2021
--
and was cremated on February 23, 2021.
--
Her Memorial Service is at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021
--
at Binghampton Cemetery, Tucson, AZ.
--
She is survived by her sister, Lois (Kevin) Purvance.
--
Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.
--
