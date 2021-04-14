 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tina Walls

Tina Walls

  • Updated

WALLS, Tina

--

passed away on January 18, 2021

--

and was cremated on February 23, 2021.

--

Her Memorial Service is at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021

--

at Binghampton Cemetery, Tucson, AZ.

--

She is survived by her sister, Lois (Kevin) Purvance.

--

Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.

--

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why you should eat bananas

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News