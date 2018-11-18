TOLANO, Georgia S.
loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the age of 81. Georgia was born on February 22, 1937 in Tubac, AZ and grew up in Tucson where she met the love of her life, William "Bill" Tolano and were happily married for 61 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, William Tolano on May 2, 2016 and her siblings, Cora Gomez, Manuel Sanchez, Raymond "Monchi" Sanchez, Bertha Sanchez and Sylvia Sanchez. To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her devoted husband, Bill Tolano; her loving sons, Robert (Veronica) Tolano and Paul (Isela) Tolano; and her loving brother, Eddie Sanchez. She will also be forever treasured by her six grandchildren who were her pride and joy, William "Billy", Celina, Elias, Andres, Alek and Arriana and by many special nieces, nephews and extended family members. Our hearts are broken, she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her. Services will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 South Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85706. Rosary at 1:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy at 1:30 p.m.